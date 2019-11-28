LETTER: Campaign supports Don Cherry, veterans with mental health issues

Purchase of pins established as a fundraising opportunity

Dear Editor:

I understand there is turmoil reference the firing of Don Cherry. I wanted to write in and say my piece.

I believe Don is a true Canadian. I understand that he sometimes goes overboard with what he says but he definitely is someone that a lot of Canadians adore.

He has done so much for Canadian junior and minor hockey awareness.

READ ALSO: Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

READ ALSO: Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

It is too bad that he was removed from Sportsnet and now he has decided to step down from coaching the CHL/NHL Prospects game with Bobby Orr.

I understand his reasoning for this as he wants to put the focus on the young kids coming up, not him.

As a veteran, I know firsthand what he has done for us. He is a good person with a big heart and supports the military here in Canada and overseas.

He is truly a patriot.

Please support Don and veterans with mental health issues by purchasing one of these pins. The pin is $5 and will be shipped throughout Canada for free.

For every pin sold, $1 goes to support veterans with mental health issues.

The pin also shows Canadians that we cared about Don and what he has done for Canada.

I understand not everyone shares this opinion and that is fine, but for those who do please take the time to support him. Information can be obtained by emailing Doug at hockeysteppingstones@gmail.com.

Doug Oggelsby

Peachland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTER: Sound system issues will be fixed

Just Posted

City seeing demand for flashing beacons at Salmon Arm crosswalks

Consultant to be hired to help determine priority safety program for lights

Sicamous plans to buy former Waterway Houseboats property, build campground

Purchase price of $2 million negotiated with receiver who took over this summer

Resident issues warning after rats found in another area of Salmon Arm

Although Christmas is drawing closer, the sounds of these particular feet are… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Midget team takes gold at Shaw Centre

Team goes 2-0-1 in round robin games against Interior teams

Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Next court appearance for man charged with arson in 2018 fire set for new year

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Vernon role models are open books at North Okanagan school

Well-known locals told their stories to students as part of the school’s ‘living library’ on Thursday

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

RONA Penticton donates $13,333 to SOWINS

The non-profit society helps women and children experiencing or fleeing abuse in the South Okanagan

Terrace man with neurological medical conditions burned in acid attack

RCMP looking for information on two suspected men

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

LETTER: Campaign supports Don Cherry, veterans with mental health issues

Purchase of pins established as a fundraising opportunity

‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Jennifer Andrews said the incident is lamentable, but Santa is held to a higher standard

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association wins top responsible tourism award again

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Assciation wins second straight World’s Responsible Tourism Award

Most Read