Letter: Canadians must defend immigrants and refugees

Canadians must defend immigrants and refugees.

Recent yellow-vested protesters have been seen in small pockets across the country.

Along with the federal carbon tax, one of the key talking points of this group is a non-binding United Nations agreement, which is being used as a dog whistle to spread conspiracy theories and stoke fear about immigration.

In the City of Swift Current, SK, Mayor Denis Perrault has been honking and waving at weekly yellow vest protests in front of city hall. According to the local radio station, Mayor Perrault’s intentions were more friendly, rather than political.

Instead of honking his horn in tacit support, we need leadership that provides a passionate defence of immigration, multiculturalism and the value of newcomers.

It’s time for leaders and the people of Canada to speak up for refugees, immigrants and defend human decency.

Joseph Donnelly

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
