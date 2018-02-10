The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s landfill and transfer station is being considered for expansion. -File photo

Letter: Can’t be a NIMBY on landfill

I would like to express my support to the CSRD and the City of Salmon Arm for their proposed expansion the current landfill site.

The NIMBY approach to landfills needs to end. This is our waste and we need to take responsibility for it. What better way to ensure its proper treatment that to have it right here in our back yards where we can see what we are doing to our own environment? Moving it to the environment of someone else, or the animals is irresponsible.

The guidelines for choosing a landfill site are admirable, but are just that: guidelines. With today’s environmental concerns, one would be hard pressed to find a site away from humans, animals, watershed and delicate environment that would be appropriate for dumping waste. It is my opinion that none exists, and therefore it is incumbent upon us to use the site we have; step up and require our municipalities to be leaders in the appropriate development of waste disposal that does not harm the environment. Moving the landfill site means that we will ruin and scar for life yet another site on our planet. It means that trucks will have to travel further on roads to reach the new site, causing a greater footprint and reducing accessibility for all.

We are not choosing a new site with this purchase; rather expanding the site we have. We are choosing to tackle landfill responsibly. Having it close, where it can be seen and monitored by the public encourages us to see what happens to our waste and be accountable for it. I don’t want it in a far off valley where my children and I will be prevented from hiking one day, hidden from view while we all pretend we are interested in saving the planet.

Diane Little

