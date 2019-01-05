Letter: Charitable donations should not support admin costs

I was not surprised to read the article about the declining charity contributions of Canadians as researched by the Fraser Institute and reported by Brice Hall of the National Post.

This I am all too well aware of as over the decades I have been a contributor to a variety of charities and upon retirement took the time to research how much bang I was getting from my buck and was astonished to near pulling teeth from these charities to eventually find out that near 75 per cent of my contributions were going to administrative and advertising costs.

I felt sick to my stomach and ripped off, and am now a member of the declining charity contributor’s as I feel duped and lied to.

I have written about my findings to newspapers about this but they are reluctant to print this as they don’t want to bite the hands that feed them.

Makes sense when you see organizations like B.C. Children’s Hospital having multiple full-page colour advertisements for donations constantly in the paper and even on TV.

“Only 21 days until the early bird draw is up hurry now!” Full page ads daily and a couple half-page ads with them? Cancer agencies are the same. All my money goes to the SPCA now and the Sally Ann.

I so wish some reporter would report on why these statistics are trending downward but doubt any paper would print what is really going on with our contributions.

Bob White

