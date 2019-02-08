B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions at the B.C. legislature. (File photo)

Letter: Comic misrepresents B.C. Premier John Horgan

Your cartoon quotes B.C. Premier John Horgan out of context and depicts him as arrogant and uncaring about the concerns of B.C. taxpayers and homeowners (Observer, Jan. 30).

When Mr. Horgan said “I appreciate this sounds odd, but it’s just the way it is,” he was speaking about the legislature and how it is organized.

While Mr. Horgan is head of government, it’s the Speaker who heads the legislature and is responsible for initiating investigations into wrongdoing. This is exactly what the Speaker, Liberal Party MLA Darryl Plecas, has done in initiating the police investigation into the actions of Clerk of the House Craig James and Sergeant-at- Arms Gary Lenz.

Mr. Horgan was not trying to deny that things need to change. On the contrary, he insists that we need to get to the bottom of this, and he strongly supports having B.C. Auditor General, Carol Bellringer conduct a thorough audit of the legislature.

He also said that while there needs to be accountability, we need to wait for the conclusion of the police investigation.

This sort of misleading representation is what leads some people to conclude that all politicians are corrupt and dismissive of peoples’ concerns, so why bother to vote.

This is clearly not in the interest of Canada or democracy.

Anne Morris

