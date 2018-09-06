Letter: Courtesy lacking on Trans-Canada Highway

There appears to be a general lack of respect by some users of our highways, not to mention ‘new age’ truckers. Last Friday afternoon, Aug. 31, I left Salmon Arm heading west.

Suddenly I found myself behind a long line of traffic, stretching ahead for miles. As we poked along at 30 km/h, I prayed that there wasn’t a serious accident ahead. Rounding the first left-hand curve west of town, traffic was stretched north bumper to bumper as far as the eye could see. Was there an accident? No. Rather, there were three farm tractors pulling implements.

As a former farm kid myself, I understand the difficulties of moving machinery on any highway. However, I also remember and believed most farmers to be respectful of others using highways, and expected they would pull over at the earliest possible opportunity to help disburse traffic build up. Wrong!

Did they switch to the side lane before Tri-Crown? No!

Did they pull over into the Tappen Esso, or into the Tappen Co-op? No, again!

They chose to ‘hog’ the Trans Canada highway (pardon the pun), clogging up traffic for 10-plus kilometres, until the passing lane at the Sunnybrae cut off.

Whether you drive a vintage vehicle, which I do, or a tractor, you always pull over periodically if not driving at highway speeds.

What if an ambulance was attending an emergency, or how about a fire truck ? Yes your crops are important, but so are the lives and possessions of others using the same major highway! Let’s learn how to share.

Ken Smith

