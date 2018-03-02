Letter: Cows deserve a chance to graze

Having read the article (Feb.15) about the Okanagan Dairymen’s Association’s plan to give local politicians a tour and talk this spring on one of the area’s dairy farms, I have an opinion I’d like to share. One of the reasons for the tour is to reassure the politicians that the dairy industry considers the animals’ welfare, as the industry has had some bad publicity lately concerning the treatment of cows.

I think it is long overdue that the dairy industry have a look at itself and stop trying to convince the rest of us that all is well. Over the years I have worked with cows on ranches and on my own farm, and also worked on one of the local dairy farms for several years. From these experiences, this is what I have come away with: generally the cows are treated very well. They are well fed, treated for any illnesses, and calved out carefully. There is only one very big thing lacking. Cows like to be outside and graze, then sit down and rest in the shade, chew their cud and enjoy their environment. Allowing them this would be a small return for all the milk they give us. For a cow it should be a right.

In the 1950’s when I was growing up all dairy cows grazed outside. Now it is deemed financially unfeasible. If that is truly the case, perhaps we the consumers need to pay a bit more for a more humane way of treating our cows, as is already the way in the organic sector.

Doug Saba,

Grindrod