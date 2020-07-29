Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Disappointed with Summerland mayor’s confrontational manner

Confederate flag incident at store should have been handled differently

Dear Editor:

I am writing to express my disappointment in how Summerland mayor Toni Boot handled a recent incident involving the local Dollar Store selling bandannas depicting the Confederate flag.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

READ ALSO: Summerland mayor receives messages of opposition following Confederate flag confrontation

I agree that was not in good taste and must admit that I personally did not fully understand the significance of the Confederate flag.

However, it does not excuse the confrontational manner in which Mayor Boot attempted to resolve the situation.

Education and negotiation would have been a far more diplomatic approach. We need public figures to demonstrate leadership abilities and less about seeking the limelight and media attention.

Toni Zazulak

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editorracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Confederate flag is a potent symbol of hate
Next story
LETTER: Irreversible harm done to Summerland business

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

Shuswap Lake algae bloom not considered harmful

Bloom is visible from popular campgrounds and beaches at the southern end of lake

No decisions from Salmon Arm council on proposed performing arts facility

Mayor and council waiting for completion of city’s cultural master plan

Lotto Max ticket purchased in Salmon Arm wins $500K

Biggest winnings connected to ticket bought in Campbell River

City to put BC Hydro in charge of Salmon Arm vehicle charging station

Staff reports electric vehicle charging station cost the city while receiving minimal use

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

LETTER: Irreversible harm done to Summerland business

Summerland mayor’s confrontation over Confederate flag has harmed store

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

Kamloops RCMP searching for missing teen with autism

The boy was last seen headed to the McArthur Island skate park on Monday evening

LETTER: Disappointed with Summerland mayor’s confrontational manner

Confederate flag incident at store should have been handled differently

LETTER: Confederate flag is a potent symbol of hate

We cannot erase history and what it symbolizes — but we can deem it as unacceptable in our community

DriveBC warns of vehicle fire on Coquihalla Highway southbound

DriveBC says delays expected, crews en route to area near Carolin Mine Road

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen lifts boil water advisory for Willowbrook

Chlorinator and chlorine tank have been installed at Willowbrook pump station

Most Read