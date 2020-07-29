LETTER: Disappointed with Summerland mayor’s confrontational manner

Confederate flag incident at store should have been handled differently

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor:

I am writing to express my disappointment in how Summerland mayor Toni Boot handled a recent incident involving the local Dollar Store selling bandannas depicting the Confederate flag.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

READ ALSO: Summerland mayor receives messages of opposition following Confederate flag confrontation

I agree that was not in good taste and must admit that I personally did not fully understand the significance of the Confederate flag.

However, it does not excuse the confrontational manner in which Mayor Boot attempted to resolve the situation.

Education and negotiation would have been a far more diplomatic approach. We need public figures to demonstrate leadership abilities and less about seeking the limelight and media attention.

Toni Zazulak

Summerland

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editorracism