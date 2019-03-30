Letter: Disgusted with Scheer’s house of commons behaviour

Letter writer says Conservatives would be poor replacement for current government

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, although I suspect he is merely the smiling puppet of hard-nosed backroom handlers, must accept responsibility for the disgusting disrespectful display in the House of Commons while Finance Minister Bill Morneau was presenting his 2019 pre-election budget. The current Conservatives are so devoid of intellectually inspiring leadership they had to stoop to raucous repetitious ranting before stomping out of the House of Commons. They behaved like schoolyard losers, snatching up the soccer ball and running home to mommy because the game wasn’t going their way.

Read more: First Nations chiefs boo Scheer for not saying how he’s different from Harper

The Justin Trudeau government has lots to answer for, but Scheer’s Conservative party proved once again they are pitifully unworthy replacements. A pox on both their houses!

–LloydAtkins

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The key to catching fish is being in the right place at the right time

Just Posted

Talking Rock Golf Course, Salmon Arm Golf Club voted among best in B.C.

Shuswap courses get rave reviews from golfers surveyed

Salmon Arm receives funding to plan improvements to childcare services

Grant totalling $25,000 will contribute to planning for future additions

Turtle Valley residents call second meeting to oppose human waste as fertilizer

Bison ranch’s plan to improve pastures draws opposition from community

Shuswap ringette coach gets a hand in picking Canadian national team

Leigh Robinson will serve as talent scout during national championships in P.E.I.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear sky, rain is nigh

Environement Canada forecasts day time sun and clear skies, chances of rain at night Satuday

Safari Jeff visits Okanagan

The reptile show embarked on its North America tour earlier this month.

Kelowna RCMP seek assistance in locating missing 88-year-old resident

William Clarke Wallace was last seen at a gas station at approximately 5 a.m. on March 30

The Smokanagan, Part One: How wildfire smoke affects children

Vernon woman’s call for action: “We need to adapt to the environment.”

Summerland provides funding towards banner program

Public art program has run since 1998

Less than one month until David E. Kampe tower opens at Penticton Regional Hospital

Medical Foundation still has $1.2 million left to raise in $20 million campaign

Six small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

Letter: Disgusted with Scheer’s house of commons behaviour

Letter writer says Conservatives would be poor replacement for current government

Letter: Heading down a bottomless rabbit hole of never-ending debt

Balanced Budget for 2019 not being delivered as promised

The key to catching fish is being in the right place at the right time

The Great Outdoors/James Murray

Most Read