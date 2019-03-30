Letter: Disgusted with Scheer’s house of commons behaviour

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, although I suspect he is merely the smiling puppet of hard-nosed backroom handlers, must accept responsibility for the disgusting disrespectful display in the House of Commons while Finance Minister Bill Morneau was presenting his 2019 pre-election budget. The current Conservatives are so devoid of intellectually inspiring leadership they had to stoop to raucous repetitious ranting before stomping out of the House of Commons. They behaved like schoolyard losers, snatching up the soccer ball and running home to mommy because the game wasn’t going their way.

The Justin Trudeau government has lots to answer for, but Scheer’s Conservative party proved once again they are pitifully unworthy replacements. A pox on both their houses!

–LloydAtkins

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

