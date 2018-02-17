Letter: Don’t get caught by scammers

A Blind Bay woman writer about an expereince that nearly made a dent in her pocketbook.

I’ve always figured that I was a pretty smart person, having worked in business for many years. I thought I knew every trick in the book, but I was wrong—I got scammed.

Last August, while on the Internet my computer screen suddenly turned red, with a loud siren and a voice saying that it was Microsoft, my computer was compromised and all my programs and data would be destroyed if I didn’t call them immediately.

Terrified, I called them. The man identified himself as a Microsoft employee, and demanded $930 U.S. to fix my computer or it would be rendered useless.

My technician wasn’t available, so I paid them with my MasterCard.

Later, my technician told me it was a scam – Microsoft would never contact anyone. I immediately called MasterCard, cancelled my card requesting a reversal of the transaction.

It took six weeks, but I was lucky, I got my money back, not everyone does.

During the last weeks, I’ve received many phone calls from these people, the last, wanting my new credit card number to give me a “refund.”

I called the RCMP (1-888-495-8501) to their specially-staffed fraud call centre set up to deal with the huge number of complaints they are receiving. I gave them the crucial information they needed from my MasterCard confirmation letter. I was told that they have shut down several call centres and arrested the many people working there. However, these criminals have so much money that they are soon able to set up again.

I’m so embarrassed being fooled – doctors and lawyers have been too.

Never, ever give out any personal or banking information either by telephone or e-mail.

Legitimate government and businesses only contact their clients by regular mail. Please take this warning.

Mrs. Siv Pettersson, Blind Bay