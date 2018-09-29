Letter: Election 2018: Change from the bottom up

The Kelowna group’s stated goal is to help residents make informed choices

To the editor:

The most exciting news so far in relation to Kelowna’s civic election has to do with the emergence of the Future of Kelowna Consortium.

This is a growing group of community organizations including the K.L.O Residents Association, Kelowna South-Central Association of Neighbourhoods, PLAN Kelowna, B.C. Poverty Reduction Coalition, Kelowna Area Cycling Coalition, Fresh Outlook Foundation, Summerhill Pyramid Winery, Kelowna People’s Alliance, Global Empowerment Coalition of the Central Okanagan, Renters United Kelowna, and the Central Okanagan Food Policy Council.

The group’s stated goal is to help residents make informed choices about voting based on the results of a survey that will be distributed to all candidates seeking answers to a set of twenty-five questions. The answers will be published through the organizations’ networks and will also be sent to media outlets for broader publication.

Until now, crime and safety were being promoted by candidates and some media outlets as a key election issue. While Kelowna does, of course, have crime, the rate of serious crime is dropping and 90 per cent of respondents to the 2017 Citizen Survey said they feel safe in our community.

The issue of ‘crime’ simply doesn’t conform to an actual need for it to take centre stage.

Ludicrously, the relocation of Costco was also being promoted as an election issue – one on the scale of a potential cross-border international incident.

The questions asked by the Future of Kelowna Consortium will instead relate to several of the plans, pathways, strategies and roadmaps that have been created by the city in connection with issues such as community goals, growth and development, transportation, homelessness, climate action, and available and affordable housing.

As I see it, that adds up to a second dimension of the importance of this initiative. The grassroots are focused on what matters most, and they’re wresting a degree of control back from the candidates who, at best, have been too willing to jump on the populist bandwagon of scary crime and exacting punishment, and, at worst, have been scraping the bottom of the political barrel for something to try to sell.

There’s nothing ludicrous about proclaiming, “power to the people!” To move our agenda forward, we’ll need to familiarize ourselves with the survey results when they’re released. Next, we’ll have to get out there to the all-candidates meetings to insist that candidates amplify the answers they’ve provided. Finally, we’ll have to educate our friends and show up with them on Election Day to support the candidates who appear credible on the points our grassroots organizations have brought forward.

This is how to make Election 2018 count.

Dianne Varga,

Kelowna, BC

Previous story
The Ross Street underpass: Arguments for a ‘no’ vote
Next story
Column: Film shows devastation Canadian mining leaves behind

Just Posted

New vision for municipal campground in Shuswap

District of Sicamous wants to develop urban farm concept on former Abbott Berry Farm

BC’s new wildfire mitigation program raises questions for regional district

CSRD directors want to know more about funding implications

Ammonia leak prompts education for Southern Interior

Arena operators, first responders come to Salmon Arm to learn about handling ammonia

Spike belts, plane help North Okanagan-Shuswap Mounties get their men

Two lengthy police chases in two days end up in arrests of men with BC-wide warrants

Okanagan Syilx Nation Flag now flies above UBC Okanagan Campus

The flag will be a permanent installment at the University

VIDEO: How to budget for groceries in Canada

Finance experts offer tips on how to hit budget goals when it comes to buying groceries

Column: Film shows devastation Canadian mining leaves behind

The View From Here/Martha Wickett

Letter: Shuswap MLA should reflect on past before criticizing project costs

Letter-writer thinks the pot is calling the kettle black

Letter: Examining the untested waters of 5G wireless technology

Concerns over safety and security abound for this writer

Salmon Arm Apple Fest takes place today at Ross Street Plaza

Lots of family fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Editorial: Kids and inner kids take the wheel at soap box derby

Salmon Arm’s Friendship Day Soap Box Derby offers all-ages excitement

The Ross Street underpass: Arguments for a ‘yes’ vote

Both viewpoints are being provided leading up to the city’s referendum question on Oct. 20

The Ross Street underpass: Arguments for a ‘no’ vote

Both viewpoints are being provided leading up to the referendum question on Oct. 20

Andrea Superstein to heat up the Nexus

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts Vancouver vocalist with trio on Thursday, Oct. 4

Most Read