Letter: Examining the untested waters of 5G wireless technology

Around the world, telecoms are installing microcell transmitters on neighbourhood streetlights and utility poles under the guise of offering the fifth generation of wireless technology, 5G. The end result will be the “Internet of Things” (IoT) and “smart“ cities full of small cell towers (microcells), smart meters and appliances, driverless cars, and blanketed with harmful levels of electromagnetic frequencies.

At every level of government, new legislation and new zoning aim to streamline the installation of 5G microcell antennas in public rights-of-way, placing them two to four to a street, mere feet from bedrooms. The 5G antennas transmit several phased array millimeter waves simultaneously which penetrate the body like bullets. It was initially developed as a weapon by the military.

Our residential streets are where we live. Our front yards are where our children play and they will be on the front line of this bombardment of microcells. Radiation levels, already dangerously high in most cities, will be boosted to extreme levels. Scientists worldwide are calling for a halt to the roll out of 5G.

There are many grave concerns over 5G and all this new “smart” technology when used with wireless. Some of the threats include security, privacy (personal data gathered at a minute level) and health of humanity and all living things. Peer-reviewed published science reports exposure to wireless is cumulative, leading to more cancers, brain damage, sperm damage and more.

The level of radio frequency radiation will be increased dramatically. Google Martin Pall, PhD biochemist and medical researcher: Deteriorates infrastructure, esthetics, property values and more.

Wired fiber optic cable connections are safer, faster, more efficient, more reliable, provide greater capacity, more cyber-secure… all these and cheaper too. Go to www.connected-communities.ca.

Richard Riach

@SalmonArm
