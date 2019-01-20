Writer supports International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau’s effort on the global stage to help make education accessible to women and girls in situations of crisis and conflict. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Letter: Federal support of education for women, children commendable

Writer proud of Canadas’ $400 million committment to women and girls in conflict and crisis situations

While the general feeling among Canadians seems to be that 2018 was a write-off, it’s important to remember there were some very important successes last year, especially for the world’s worse off.

While the topics of immigration and refugees often flared as an ugly and divisive topic, it’s important to recall that the vast majority of refugees spend their lives in permanent camps.

It’s hard to imagine a more desperate and impoverished life, yet in 2018, G7 countries, the World Bank and the European Union committed $3.8 billion to reduce barriers and improve access to quality education for the women and girls in conflict and crisis situations. Of this, Canadians can be proud of our commitment of $400 million.

Related: Trudeau urges leaders to follow Nelson Mandela’s example at UN tribute

Education means that refugees and the displaced have at least a chance for bettering their lives when situations improve in their home countries.

Minister of International Development and La Francophonie Marie-Claude Bibeau, deserves credit for supporting a future for these individuals, as educating girls is the best, most sustainable investment there is in global peace, stability and prosperity.

Francis Beckow

contact

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Fact-checking the NDP’s speculation tax on empty homes

Just Posted

Farmer’s market planned for downtown Salmon Arm

Shuswap Food Action Society envision Saturday morning community hub at Ross Street Plaza

Letters: Trudeau should rethink approach to foreign policy

As most people know, Justin Trudeau used to teach drama. As prime… Continue reading

Letters: Gasoline isn’t the only high-priced item in town

Writer expresses concern with discrepency in pharmaceutical pricing

Boomer the homing pigeon finds home

After taking up summer residence in Silver Creek, pigeon joins a flock in Kamloops

Golds make a big win in opening game of invitational tournament

Salmon Arm Secondary basketball squad topples Kelowna Christian School

Students seen mocking Native Americans could face expulsion

One 11-minute video of the confrontation shows the Haka dance and students loudly chanting

12 poisoned eagles found on Vancouver Island

Improper disposal of euthanized animal suspected

Olympic softball qualifier to be held in B.C.

Tournament is to be held Aug. 25 to Sept. 1

B.C. resident creates global sport training program

The 20 hour course teaches the science and application of interval training at the university level

B.C. VIEWS: Fact-checking the NDP’s speculation tax on empty homes

Negative-option billing is still legal for governments

May plans next move in Brexit fight as chances rise of delay

Some say a lack of action could trigger a ‘public tsunami’

Group challenges ruling for doctors to give referrals for services that clash with beliefs

A group of five Canadian doctors and three professional organizations is appealing

Major winter storm wreaks havoc on U.S. travel

Nearly 5,000 flights were cancelled Sunday around the country

Salmon Arm Silverbacks take 6-3 loss against Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Bulldogs make a three-point push in the third to cap off the game

Most Read