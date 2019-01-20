Letter: Federal support of education for women, children commendable

Writer proud of Canadas’ $400 million committment to women and girls in conflict and crisis situations

Writer supports International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau’s effort on the global stage to help make education accessible to women and girls in situations of crisis and conflict. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

While the general feeling among Canadians seems to be that 2018 was a write-off, it’s important to remember there were some very important successes last year, especially for the world’s worse off.

While the topics of immigration and refugees often flared as an ugly and divisive topic, it’s important to recall that the vast majority of refugees spend their lives in permanent camps.

It’s hard to imagine a more desperate and impoverished life, yet in 2018, G7 countries, the World Bank and the European Union committed $3.8 billion to reduce barriers and improve access to quality education for the women and girls in conflict and crisis situations. Of this, Canadians can be proud of our commitment of $400 million.

Education means that refugees and the displaced have at least a chance for bettering their lives when situations improve in their home countries.

Minister of International Development and La Francophonie Marie-Claude Bibeau, deserves credit for supporting a future for these individuals, as educating girls is the best, most sustainable investment there is in global peace, stability and prosperity.

Francis Beckow