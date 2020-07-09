Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Former Summerland mayors speak out on solar project
Five former Summerland mayors sign name to short letter
Dear Editor:
Summerland’s proposed solar project is in the wrong location.
Former Mayor Don Cameron
Former Mayor Tom Johnston
Former Mayor Janine Perrino
Former Mayor Peter Waterman
Former Mayor David Gregory
Summerland
