Letter: Gardom Lake Park part of a bigger picture

After making Salmon Arm our home for 10 years, my husband Geoff and I finally took an autumn drive out to Gardom Lake.

I’ve heard about it from friends for ages and fell in love with it in Kay McCracken’s recent memoir, Beyond the Blue Door: A Writer’s Journey.

We weren’t disappointed.

As Kay described, this spot is perfect for contemplation and healing. The lake was quiet and picturesque, ideal for our picnic lunch. In future seasons, we’ll return to walk the trails and hopefully meet some residents along the way.

Previous Observer letters explain that the Gardom Lake community is struggling to retain its autonomy. Where else do neighbours pool their resources to preserve their neighbourhood?

If residents are willing and able to continue to contribute one-fifth of the $50,000 that it takes for park upkeep (according to the so-called experts), how can the government refuse to do its part?

MP Mel Arnold needs to show leadership not just for this community, but for those of his other constituents who value it.

How the Minister of Forests, Lands, Resource Operations and Rural Development could improve Gardom Lake Park for the better is a mystery. Do members of this department even have a set of plans to discuss if MP Mel Arnold insists on co-chairing a community meeting? Do they possess an accurate map?

According to Roy H. Moor in his Dec. 19, 2018 letter, his community has cared for this park for 22 years!

To be informed that the licence to retain it expires June 2019 is an insult. Gardom Lake is a small but precious jewel in the huge expanse of the Shuswap. Concentrate on improving the big picture.

Judith Benson