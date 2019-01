All too often the public is full of criticism of government employees.

It’s easy to do, but I want to compliment some guys who are some of the most amazingly hardest working guys I have ever seen. The guys who come weekly to pick up our garbage hustle and go like hell, despite the huge physical demands of their toil. They are comparable to nurses. It’s enough to make you feel good about paying taxes – almost.

Bob White