LETTER: Greyhound closure hurts environment

Reader believes closure of service results in society going backwards

I was shocked to hear about the impending closure of Greyhound Bus lines in Western Canada.

This represents a serious transportation issue for rural Canadians. How are students, seniors and people on low income expected to get around?

For the rest, this is an appalling situation which will necessitate even more vehicles on the road. With all the angst about the environment and pollution, does this make any sense?

We are already seeing more vehicles on our highways and more serious accidents. It is ludicrous to have this dialogue regarding the oil industry when people are increasingly forced to use their vehicles (and more gas) to get around the country.

Public transportation is a serious public policy issue that needs to be addressed. We need alternatives to driving. We used to have trains. Aren’t we going backwards?

Sandra Baker

