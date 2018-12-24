Letter: Has the Grinch descended on Salmon Arm?

Are we living in Grinchville? I am very disappointed this festive season with the lack of decorations in our city.

Yes, there is the big illuminated tree by downtown Askew’s and the one on top of the Ross Street stage. There are some Christmas trees in planter pots downtown decorated by various businesses and a few illuminated snowflakes on Alexander.

But where are all the illuminated decorations that we used to have on so many of the street light poles, etc.? Our town looks pretty boring!

Anyone driving through on the TCH would never know it was the holiday season as there is hardly a trace of any festive decorations anywhere. We already have these street pole decorations so why aren’t we using them?

Penny Pratt

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter