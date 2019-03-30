Letter: Heading down a bottomless rabbit hole of never-ending debt

Balanced Budget for 2019 not being delivered as promised

After all the furore and palaver of the SNC-Lavalin scandal that has gripped Canada during the last seven weeks, the federal budget was presented in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 19. The prime minister and finance minister were grinning like a pair of Cheshire cats who swallowed the proverbial canaries, telling those who chose to listen that everyone will be cared for during the next five years, thanks to spending tactics included in this 460-page budget. Millennials will gain easier access to loans for house purchases, Indigenous people will benefit on all sorts of expenditures that top $8 billion, and seniors will eventually benefit from lower drug costs, that will presumably keep them alive longer to pay more taxes.

Read more: Federal cabinet minister visits Shuswap to share budget perks for seniors

All that is required from Canadians to benefit from all these wondrous promises over the next five years, is to cast a vote for the Liberals on Oct. 21. Nowhere in those 460 pages is there even a passing mention of a “Balanced Budget,” anywhere in the foreseeable future. In 2015, Justin Trudeau made campaign declarations that “the budget will balance itself,” followed with a pre-election plan for $10-billion deficit spending to boost the economy. When his first budget was actually presented, the reality was a $30-billion deficit in 2016. A balanced budget was promised by 2019.

In Tuesday’s budget the deficit is $15 billion this year, then $20 billion next year, and so on down into that deep dark bottomless rabbit hole of never-ending debt; that’s where promises are made, but never kept. Of course, all this pandemonium and hubbub of good cheer in an election year, is ultimately designed to drown out any request for much-needed investigation of the SNC-Lavalin scandal. The Liberals desperately want to put that behind them and change the channel, but will Canadian voters really be so gullible?

–Bernie Smith

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The key to catching fish is being in the right place at the right time

Just Posted

Talking Rock Golf Course, Salmon Arm Golf Club voted among best in B.C.

Shuswap courses get rave reviews from golfers surveyed

Salmon Arm receives funding to plan improvements to childcare services

Grant totalling $25,000 will contribute to planning for future additions

Turtle Valley residents call second meeting to oppose human waste as fertilizer

Bison ranch’s plan to improve pastures draws opposition from community

Shuswap ringette coach gets a hand in picking Canadian national team

Leigh Robinson will serve as talent scout during national championships in P.E.I.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear sky, rain is nigh

Environement Canada forecasts day time sun and clear skies, chances of rain at night Satuday

Safari Jeff visits Okanagan

The reptile show embarked on its North America tour earlier this month.

Kelowna RCMP seek assistance in locating missing 88-year-old resident

William Clarke Wallace was last seen at a gas station at approximately 5 a.m. on March 30

The Smokanagan, Part One: How wildfire smoke affects children

Vernon woman’s call for action: “We need to adapt to the environment.”

Summerland provides funding towards banner program

Public art program has run since 1998

Less than one month until David E. Kampe tower opens at Penticton Regional Hospital

Medical Foundation still has $1.2 million left to raise in $20 million campaign

Six small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

Letter: Disgusted with Scheer’s house of commons behaviour

Letter writer says Conservatives would be poor replacement for current government

Letter: Heading down a bottomless rabbit hole of never-ending debt

Balanced Budget for 2019 not being delivered as promised

The key to catching fish is being in the right place at the right time

The Great Outdoors/James Murray

Most Read