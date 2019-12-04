LETTER: Health model profits from patents’ suffering and desperation

Health care should be based on need not the ability to pay

Dear Editor:

Cambie Surgical Centre is asking the courts to endorse their business model: a model that is profiting off of patients’ suffering and desperation.

Of course, the model only cares about your suffering if you can afford to pay them.

Health care should be based on need not the ability to pay.

If Dr. Brian Day is successful, this would result in the current shortage of doctors and nurses in our public medicare system being greatly exacerbated. This would result in patients on existing surgical wait lists waiting longer for their surgeries.

It takes many years to train surgeons and operating room nurses.

Having previously worked in Britain’s public/private mixed healthcare system I can attest to the private patients there receiving preferential treatment.

This inequitable level of care can not be allowed to exist in Canada.

As a retiree, I am strongly opposed to a system where the level of healthcare I and my family will receive is dependent on our ability to pay or subject to the decision of a private healthcare insurer’s adjudicator.

Canada’s healthcare system (especially its surgical services) must remain universally accessible to all irrespective of one’s income level.

Kevin Barry

Penticton

