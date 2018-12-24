Letter: Hoping for help from MP for Gardom Lake

Letter-writer hopes for assistance to keep Gardom Lake Park

Open letter to MP Mel Arnold:

Something is happening to our park but we’re not sure what. The park’s landlord, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Resource Operations and Rural Development, refuses to communicate with the park’s voluntary board of directors since they advised them that the park society’s license of occupation would be terminated in June 2019.

No reason, no explanation. Hardly fair or the right thing to do to a voluntary board who has successfully managed the park for 22 years with local volunteer labor with minimal funds from the CSRD. Rumours have it that “special interest “ groups want more access to the park and lake.

Related: Future of Gardom Lake up for discussion

Gardom Lake and park have adequate access. It is a small lake, the park is full of trails, a beach, playground, picnic area and ball field. It is an ecological area, it does not require more access.

We understand your first attempt at meeting with the ministry was unsuccessful. It’s time now for you to pursue them more aggressively before we lose our park.

Help keep the park operating successfully as it has in the past and keep our taxes down. We need your help, now.

Roy H Moor

