LETTER: Hoping the election show improves

Dear Editor:
The election gig is underway and I have subjected myself to watching the political games of the front runners.
I hope the show improves.
My main example at this point is the pitiful approach of Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. He is basing his claim to becoming prime minister of Canada, a country of 37 million people, in that he can call Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a liar 17 times during and interview.
The Trudeau offence seems to be based on an argument with one of his staff.
Well my goodness.
Ralph Critchlow
Summerland
