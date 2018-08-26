Letter: Horse slaughter, Canada’s dirty little secret

Calling all Canadians to please sign the federal petition e-1699, regarding the shipment of live draft horses to slaughter for human consumption in Japan. It takes moments to sign online and is open to all Canadian citizens, including those under 18.

Horses are stockpiled in filthy feedlots with no shelter, overfed to the point of obesity, then trucked to Calgary, Edmonton or Winnipeg airports where they are crowded into small wooden crates and often left on the tarmac for hours, exposed to de-icer fluids and the roar of jet engines, before being loaded into the belly of a plane for a gruelling journey that can legally last up to 36 hours without food or water.

Related: BC horse angels hop to end practice of horse slaughter

Legislation regarding the number and size of animals in crates is ignored. Horses that go down during a flight cannot get back up, and at least one entire shipment has arrived dead when the plane’s cooling system failed.

Horses have given us their trust and loyalty and built our country.

Is this how we thank them? Horse slaughter is Canada’s dirty secret!

Please consider taking a few seconds to sign. It’s time for citizens to stand behind compassionate change for all animals in Canada.

Belinda Lyall, B.C. Horse Angels

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Column: Fishing and gold panning much alike

Just Posted

Salmon Arm curlers win gold, silver medals in national competition

Two teams from the Shuswap stood on podium in Canada 55 Plus Games

Wildfire near Pemberton 20 per cent contained

The Grouse Creek wildfire is estimated at 848 hectares

Free roof replacement a welcome surprise for Salmon Arm resident

Gordon Runge selected as recipient in Integrity Roofing’s annual contest

Salmon Arm RCMP want help finding stolen truck with boat

A Burgundy 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 was taken from the 5000 block of 20th Avenue NE

Update: Police arrest a suspect after front of 7-Eleven goes up in flames

No charges laid, Salmon Arm firefighters quick to control blaze that began with vehicle fire

Pod of orcas hunting a seal in B.C. waters caught on camera

A group boating near Oak Bay ended up rather close to a pod hunting fot their dinner

Column: Tales of whales and their rescue

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Letter: Prime Minister termed a dictator

We now have a dictator governing our country. And somehow the news… Continue reading

Column: Fishing and gold panning much alike

The Great Outdoors/James Murray

Letter: Horse slaughter, Canada’s dirty little secret

Calling all Canadians to please sign the federal petition e-1699, regarding the… Continue reading

Column: Quilt commemorates woman’s wartime struggle

Friends & Neighbours/Leah Blain

Letter: MP ignoring smoky message

We recently received a questionnaire from our federal representative, MP Mel Arnold,… Continue reading

Column: Roots and Blues Festival offers more than melodies

This ‘N’ That/Barb Brouwer

B.C. Lions fall to 3-6 after 24-21 loss to Roughriders

Saskatchewan roughs up Leos in Vancouver

Most Read