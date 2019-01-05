Letter: Justin Trudeau’s spending problematic

To the editor:

This is for the two families that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau let be punished for his lack of action for their arrest in China. I know he is a deer in the headlights dealing with tough decisions.

I know he gave $10 million to Omar Khadr because he was afraid of litigation.

Giving money to a young terrorist and letting two innocent Canadians sit in Chinese jails shows that as a leader of this nation, he is letting them suffer for lack of action.

If anybody should get free money from (the prime minister’s) out of control spending, these two should.

Gary Scramstad

Kelowna

