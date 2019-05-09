LETTER: Land should be used for affordable housing

Dear Editor:

I support the district’s efforts to explore use of solar energy but I strongly object to the proposed site for the Solar & Storage project.

A fundamental goal of the Official Community Plans (1996 and 2008) was future development of the hillsides of Prairie Valley.

Effective hillside development requires sewage service. The existing sewer specified area borders on the proposed solar site. This solar proposal would effectively block future expansion of the ‘sewer specified area’ into Prairie Valley.

Major mistake for Summerland.

Many people support efforts for affordable housing. This proposed solar site would be an ideal site for affordable housing.

The value of land contributes to the high cost of housing.

This land is owned by the district ! Plans that address affordable housing at this site, already exists. Municipal council should demand to see these plans.

David E. Gregory

Summerland

