The Salmon Arm landfill. (File photo)

Letter: Landfill buffers a matter of public health

Regarding the letter, Can’t be NIMBY on landfill by Diane Little in the Feb. 7 edition of the Samon Arm Observer.

I would suggest Diane Little buy my house for 2.5 times higher than assessed value and you could have the landfill as your back yard. The subject property has had a 2017 assessed value of $299,000. The CSRD offer is $750,000.

Buy my house, just don’t let your children play outside without a respirator. Living beside a landfill is toxic to human health.

Montreal Health study have shown possible increased risks of certain types of cancer, including bladder, brain and leukemia. London School of Hygiene found babies born to mothers who live near landfills have greater risk of birth defects. Institute of Health in Albany New York says children living near waste sites are hospitalized more frequently with acute respiratory infections.

WCB report compost workers exposed to air born biohazards, fungal, bacterial and organic matter, endotoxins, glucan aspergillus fumatus.

Reports suggest enclosed cabs with properly maintaining air filters, closing windows and doors.

The buffer zone the CSRD is showing is 50m. That is slightly longer than a sheet of curling ice.

Landfill siting criteria states 500m from a residence. It is there to protect real live human beings!

Linda Williamson

Previous story
Column: Determining how many trees can be logged

Just Posted

Peeved about poop

Salmon Arm woman perturbed with number of dog deposits on local trails

Heavy snow forecast for Okanagan, Shuswap and mountain highways

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

Orchardists expand deer cull request

Control measure to also include coyotes and bears

Parents enthusiastic about outdoor school plan for Chase

Meeting draws strong interest from Chase and Pritchard, some from Kamloops

Kelowna’s Critchlow cracks top 10 in Olympic debut

Critchlow makes small final in snowboard cross in South Korea, finishes ninth

Main Street bridge supporters speak up

Resident rallies fellow business owners in favour of four-lane bridge option.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Here’s what you need to know about Chinese New Year

2018 is the year of the dog and your birth year is said to determine your personality

B.C. Indigenous leader’s illegal fishing trial delayed yet again

Charge against Chief Robert Gladstone equated to ‘arresting a Catholic priest for giving communion’

Minimum wage increase hampers Okanagan fruit growers

No consultation for implementation of wage changes

Felon arrested in hallway of Princeton courthouse

RCMP act quickly after search

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallart

Reward offered for Alberta murder suspect believed to be in B.C.

Kevin Brown is accused in the 2006 murder of a man in Eckville, Alberta

13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation

Special counsel alleges illegal meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election

Most Read