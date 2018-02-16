Letter: Landfill buffers a matter of public health

Regarding the letter, Can’t be NIMBY on landfill by Diane Little in the Feb. 7 edition of the Samon Arm Observer.

I would suggest Diane Little buy my house for 2.5 times higher than assessed value and you could have the landfill as your back yard. The subject property has had a 2017 assessed value of $299,000. The CSRD offer is $750,000.

Buy my house, just don’t let your children play outside without a respirator. Living beside a landfill is toxic to human health.

Montreal Health study have shown possible increased risks of certain types of cancer, including bladder, brain and leukemia. London School of Hygiene found babies born to mothers who live near landfills have greater risk of birth defects. Institute of Health in Albany New York says children living near waste sites are hospitalized more frequently with acute respiratory infections.

WCB report compost workers exposed to air born biohazards, fungal, bacterial and organic matter, endotoxins, glucan aspergillus fumatus.

Reports suggest enclosed cabs with properly maintaining air filters, closing windows and doors.

The buffer zone the CSRD is showing is 50m. That is slightly longer than a sheet of curling ice.

Landfill siting criteria states 500m from a residence. It is there to protect real live human beings!

Linda Williamson