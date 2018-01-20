Letter: Landfill should be moved outside Salmon Arm city limits

I agree with CSRD that we should be looking for land to expand the landfill. The land they are proposing to buy is the wrong devision. The property is only 20 acres. By the time you stay back the 50 meters on the three sides of this property you end up with less than 10 acres that can be used for the landfill. Ten acres will only extend the life of the landfill for maybe two years. We live beside the landfill for the last 31 years and we’ve seen how fast it is filling up.

The price the CSRD and Mounce Construction agreed to is $750,000.00. By the time they finish, it will cost at least $1,500,000.00. This is too much money for such a small property that will only extend the life of the landfill for a couple of years.

The CSRD should be looking for a much larger site outside of the city limits and away from any future developments or any private property. In our opinion this is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Andy and Marlene Kemitzis