LETTER: Liberals, Conservatives weak on climate action

If we elect Liberal or Conservative governments, we abandon hope of a future for our children

Dear Editor:

The only thing worse for the environment than the Liberals is the Conservatives.

Justin Trudeau purchased a pipeline, supports ongoing tar sands development, and approved LNG Canada. How dare he promise Climate Action?

Bizarrely, he appears leprechaun green beside Andrew Scheer who was shamed into adopting a Climate Non-action Plan.

If we elect Liberal or Conservative governments, we abandon hope of a future for our children similar to our past.

The World Health Organization, Canadian Medical Association, Canadian Nurses Association, and Canadian Public Health Association are calling on Canadian political parties to see climate change as “the greatest health threat of the 21st century,” and to see Climate Action as “the greatest health opportunity of this century.”

We need to shift rapidly and orderly from fossil fuels to renewable energy to save money, protect the environment, and build a sustainable economy.

Why won’t the Liberals or Conservatives promise that?

Robert M. Macrae

Environmental Technology Instructor

Castlegar

