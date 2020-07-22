Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Mayor should resign for handling of Confederate bandanas

Toni Boot’s actions in dealing with store owner were inappropriate

Dear Editor:

Summerland mayor Toni Boot should resign.

Bullying and taking a stand in front of the Dollar Store With More was totally inappropriate, as she is in a position that represents all Summerlanders. This is totally getting blown out of proportion.

How embarrassing for all of us!

READ ALSO: Premier Horgan voices support for Summerland mayor

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

When she was running for mayor, she said many times that she was born and raised here. Not once did I hear her say that she has felt racism all her life, which she is saying now.

Does that mean the citizens many years ago were racist against her and continues today?

I am not racist. But her actions dealing with this matter is very concerning.

Of course the premier is supporting here in her actions as Toni is a member of the NDP.

She could have handled this concern in many ways but not the disgusting way she reacted.

R.J. Taylor

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Summerland mayor embarrassed dollar store owner

Just Posted

Accused in Salmon Arm church shooting found not criminally responsible due to mental disorder

Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission

Snapshot: Seven-year-old boy recognized for rescue on Shuswap Lake

Sicamous RCMP present Cody Krabbendam with certificate for bravery

Lax attitudes to COVID-19 triggers call for use of masks in Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Directors echo recommendations of B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shuswap SPCA needs help for dog with terrible skin condition

Eddie has hypothyroidism which causes his skin to itch and fur to fall out

Road construction underway in Hillcrest in Salmon Arm

Section of road to be closed during the days of July 22 and 23

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. will match $1 billion from Ottawa to help jump start the pandemic economy

Finance Minister Carole James says the federal government’s restart program also includes funds to support health care

Summerland mayor receives messages of opposition following Confederate flag confrontation

Toni Boot has received emails, a voice mail and other calls for her resignation

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

LETTER: Mayor should resign for handling of Confederate bandanas

Toni Boot’s actions in dealing with store owner were inappropriate

‘Everyone needs to do better’: Kelowna Mayor on city’s rising COVID-19 numbers

Mayor Colin Basran said it’s up to residents and visitors to listen to Dr. Henry and follow the rules

Most Read