LETTER: Medical cannabis treatment was ineffective

I used up the bottle with no indication of pain relief whatsoever

Dear Editor:

I would like to tell your readers about my experience with legalized cannabis.

I’ve been diagnosed with spinal stenosis eight years ago. It is a condition caused by a nerve, leading from the inside of my spinal column to my legs, being compressed.

The moment I put my weight on my legs, the pain is excruciating.

My family doctor prescribed pain killing medication that dulls the pain somewhat but is a long way from being a panacea. I have to use a walker to walk.

Shortly after cannabis was legalized, I told my doctor I would like to see whether it would relieve some of the pain. He said he could not prescribe it, and referred me to a natural health clinic.

At the clinic I was “educated” on the use of cannabis, checked by their doctor, and advised about registration and procurement.

I contacted one of the licensed producers and ordered 50 mg (a month’s supply) of CBD oil at a cost of over $60.

I followed the directions on its use religiously, starting with 3 mg daily and increasing the dose incrementally to 10 mg per day.

Each day I looked forward anxiously for any sign of pain relief.

I used up the bottle with no indication of pain relief whatsoever. Disappointed, I went back to the clinic and complained.

There I was advised that I may need to try a stronger preparation, and perhaps another LP. I contacted another LP and ordered 40 ml of a blend of CBD and THC oils at a cost of $95.

I have finished using the blended oil as directed with absolutely no reaction or difference in my pain level. I may just as well have been using cooking oil!

I had pinned my hopes on having some pain relief, but nothing of the sort happened.

To say that I am keenly disappointed is an understatement. My request for a refund was rejected on the basis that the LPs “did not guarantee their products or make any refunds.”

William Dascavich

Edmonton

