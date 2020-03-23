LETTER: More efforts needed to stop spread of COVID-19

Dear Editor:

We are all supposed to be indoors for this terrible virus that is taking its toll on the world.

Here in Summerland more direction from city council needs to be done to have places closed to the public. The skateboard park for one.

On Friday there were at least 20 kids there and all in close proximity to each other. Parents, keep your kids home.

Outings can be a drive. Maybe a walk, if not many people around. Keeping the six feet or more apart recommendation. This is a change for all of us but we all need to do our part.

Yes, it could take months, but will take much longer , if we all do not take this more seriously.

Snowbirds, put yourself in quarantine for the two weeks upon returning to Summerland. Just because you feel great does not mean you are not carrying the virus and spreading to others.

Let’s take a firmer stand, so we can all get back to normal.

R.J. Taylor

Summerland

