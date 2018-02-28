Letter: MP’s accomplishments ignored

We are very fortunate to have such an effective Member of Parliament in Mel Arnold. He does not just criticize the government, nor just do what his leader tells him to do. He introduced a private member bill asking the government to establish a “search and rescue volunteer medal.” This bill received all party support and followed up by the government. He also introduced a private member bill that would make it a serious offense to tamper with or steal fire fighting equipment.

Of course you would never know this from reading our local newspaper. The editorial people in our local paper can never bring themselves to acknowledge that any conservative MP, MLA or city councillor can come up with a good idea. That is why, when a fellow stopped by our door some time ago selling subscriptions to the Salmon Arm Observer, I told him I wouldn’t pay five cents for a copy.

Just imagine, we could have elected the Liberal candidate. And she could have been a wardrobe consultant to Mr. Dressup in India this past week. Now wouldn’t that have put us on the map?

Alfred Schalm

