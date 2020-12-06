Letter: Okanagan nurse frustrated by seeing hundreds of anti-maskers in Kelowna Saturday

Editor

Today, Saturday, Dec. 5th, at about 2 p.m., I was driving through Kelowna south, and on Harvey Street/Hwy. 97 near the waterfront, there were about 300 anti-maskers standing closely together, protesting masks, the government, and whatever else, out on the sidewalk.

There was no social distancing, and obviously, there were no masks. I was shocked at the ignorance, and contravention of Public Health Orders. I phoned the police.

I am a nurse, and would like to remain unnamed. I work in emergency and acute care, in a British Columbia hospital, and I have had several angry people come through our door, with their agenda, and loud protests. Even while they were there demanding attention from any person who would listen, we, the staff, had just isolated people with COVID-19 like symptoms, like we do now, almost every single day.

I have forgone seeing my own children and family for you. I walk into rooms to help those in the hospital who need me. I isolate from you, wear a mask, and keep my distance, not because I’m afraid of you, but rather, because I never know if I am a carrier. Please. We will get through this. Have grace, patience, respect, and dignity towards yourself and towards everyone else in your community and family.

My colleagues and I will continue to provide the best care that we can, to all of these people, their children that they are indoctrinating, and to their parents and grandparents in our community and in our long-term care homes. When you come into emergency, or other parts of our hospitals, we will continue to treat you well, and with the kindness, professionalism, and respect that you deserve. We will disagree with you, and try to point you to credible news sources, that show healthcare workers dying, fighting for their lives, and struggling to breathe after contracting the SARS-2 coronavirus.

We get it that you are tired of everything, and frustrated. None of us have had Provincial Health Orders in our recent memory, that have seemed to infringe on our own rights and freedoms. Please, put yourselves in our shoes. Imagine risking your life for people you don’t know, every single shift you work.

Imagine yourself being an elected politician. What would have to happen, to be so crazy in the world, that you would order that everyone keep apart, not have home gatherings, sports, a normal life, and all of the freedoms that you are used to having? Would you get frustrated when you saw the science, and the news readily available around the world, and people just refused to see that you were trying to save their lives, the ones protesting you?

Please stop. Think.

In the words of Dr. Bonnie Henry, “Be kind. Be calm. Be safe”.

In my words,

“Grow up.”

(Please, I would like to remain unnamed. I have no interest in any more people with their aggressive agendas protesting me, my colleagues, the hospitals, and/or public places.)