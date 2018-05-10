Abbotsford West MLA Mike de Jong goes on the attack in the B.C. legislature. Reader says political conflict and blaming doesn’t produce results. (Hansard TV)

LETTER: Old-style politics is easier to cover

B.C.’s current party system offers more conflict, fewer solutions

Re: Waiting for a secret referendum (B.C. Views, May 6).

Tom Fletcher’s column, that tiresome stream of rant against any changes in our electoral system, fails to take into account one overarching element.

The public is fed up with the current system, its lack of free speech in the legislature, its poor productivity in solving long-standing problems, its strident, consumptive preoccupation with the political game at the expense of the province and its people, and its rampant taxation without anyone standing up for us.

People want a more intellectual, less conflict-based system as well as one that makes more sense in vote representation. Perhaps they would also like to see one that gives politics an environment to elevate their profession out of the bottom of the barrel of distrust and contempt.

Perhaps Fletcher could put forward an idea on how to address the apathy-driven seriously declining voter turnout, which is now registering more and more in the 50 per cent decile.

Or he can just continue to hold his breath and stamp his feet because his comfort cage is being shaken, where his beat is so moronic that it is easy to sound superior and copy abounds.

Roy Roope, Summerland

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum
Column: Preparations underway for fishing derby

