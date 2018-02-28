Letter: Pipeline project too risky

This letter is in support of our NDP government’s stand on the Kinder Morgan Pipeline.

B.C. is one of the most beautiful provinces in Canada, and our tourism industry seems to agree.

The governments in Alberta and Ottawa are in the process of bullying BC’s NDP government into allowing the Kinder Morgan Pipeline to go through.

Although Salmon Arm is a long way from our coast, all of us, wherever we live, should be concerned that our citizens in the Lower Mainland and our natural environment with its diverse ecology are at risk of an oil spill disaster.

Ottawa insists that its funding of accidental contamination will be protection enough. This, of course, is false according to science that says the heavy bitumen being shipped can never be fully recovered.

So stand firm, Premier Horgan.

Robert Paille