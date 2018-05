Looking at NoFrills and Walmart flyers together recently, I found it ironic that no one cries out the words “price fixing” or “collusions” at the fact that both grocery discount chains offer a price-match guarantees to compete with each other.

Yet everyone seems to cry out “price fixing” or “collusion” when local gas stations match each other’s advertised price without such a guarantee to compete the same way No Frills and Walmart are with each other in Salmon Arm.

Jerry Hobbs