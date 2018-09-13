Letter: Public urged to get to know election candidates

An important time is approaching for all the citizens of the area. That time is fall elections for municipal councils and school boards.

The Monsignor Miles Assembly of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus whose membership of over 100 men covering the area of Vernon, Enderby/Armstrong, the Shuswap, Revelstoke and Chase, are dedicated to patriotism and are genuinely interested in assuring the best representative government for each area.

Our organization is non-partisan though we believe it is important that we/you all are knowledgable about the positions of the various candidates seeking office. The decision you make at the ballot box will determine the quality of the government you elect.

Our plea to all citizens is to listen to the candidates who offer themselves up for election to represent you. Make your own judgment of which ones best represent your point of view on how you want them to govern on your behalf. Know that some may not be perfect but pick those that you think are the best for you. Do get out and vote.

Victor Procure, Faith Navigator,

Monsignor John Miles Assembly Knights of Columbus