Letter: Reader demands details on South Shuswap’s Centennial Field purchase

Alternative approval process ongoing regarding CSRD buying field for park

Hats off to those Area C and F residents who took the time and effort to register their concerns re: the Alternative Approval Process cultural issue. Objections forms are now available for the AAP Centennial Park issue. Nowhere in Director Demenok’s recent ‘Questions and Answers’ does he address: Why the CSRD refused to entertain Mr. Barker’s offer of Centennial field for free! This offer included paying the cost of moving the road.

Blind Bay would have gained: ‘senior friendly’ condos, an additional tax base for the CSRD, and a waterfront park for residents (large as that of Salmon Arm). Nor would development of senior friendly condos have prevented developing the balance of Centennial Field as a waterfront park; many developments border on parks.

I strongly disagree with Demenok that a property appraisal “done on behalf of a purchaser is used as a strategic negotiation tool to lower the final price.” The reason you pay for an appraisal is to determine the actual current fair market value of land in question, so you know what to reasonably pay. Is the CSRD now suggesting their appraiser can be influenced to arrive at a lower estimate than market value?

What if the appraisal came out higher than asking price – would they have used it then as a negotiating tool? Nonsense! Rather, often ‘alleged’ backup offers are used by sellers to raise prices. So why the overpayment of $700,000?

Demenok is not a qualified appraiser, nor real estate agent, so he can toss around all the figures he wants. Now that CSRD’s offer is secure, there can be no market speculation, so let’s reveal: the appraisal, the consultant’s report recommending purchase, alleged backup offers, and other property locations evaluated. There are no liability issues here – time to be forthright and open.

Ken Smith

Read more: Column – Questions and answers about Centennial Field

Read more: CSRD open house to focus on Centennial Field

Read more: Alternative approval process to proceed for Centennial Field purchase

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Reader suggests citizens need better advice on smart meters

Just Posted

Salmon Arm break dance studio helps boost students’ confidence

The studio has been holding workshops across the Shuswap for four years

South Canoe Outdoor Learning School in need of food-savvy volunteers

The Kindie Buddies program needs more volunteers to educate students about food

Deciding to be part of fishing solution, not problem

James Murray/The Great Outdoors

Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair kicks off this weekend

The fair runs from Sept. 6-8

Salmon Arm Silverbacks gain forward from Quebec’s Major Junior League

The 19-year-old held a 13.9 shooting percentage last season

VIDEO: Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Column: Questions and answers about Centennial Field, part 3

Director’s Notes by Area C South Shuswap director Paul Demenok

BC Wildfire responds to two blazes near Peachland

An 8 hectare wildfire is burning 26 km West of Peachland

Sagging B.C. Lions fall to 1-10 after 21-16 loss to Montreal

Alouettes hand Leos a seventh straight CFL defeat

Letter: Reader suggests citizens need better advice on smart meters

Shuswap MLA’s information inadequate if not in consultation with expert in elecromagnetic radiation

Police treating large fire at Lake Country RV park as arson

A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire, police say

Man pulls knife on kids at Lumby basketball courts

Around 30 youths were present at the time of the incident: RCMP

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

South Okanagan restaurant serves humble pie asking for a second chance

Block 300 Casual Steakhouse had a rocky start and is looking for a second chance from customers

Most Read