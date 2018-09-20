Letter: Reader likes letter criticizing columnist

Pay attention folks as you won’t hear this kind of stuff from me very often.

I would like to congratulate the Observer (Shuswap Market News) newspaper for printing the excellent letter from T.W. Pausche in the Sept. 14 edition.

Mr. Pausche has told the entire truth regarding Jim Cooperman and his extremist views; heavy sigh from me on this one.

I thoroughly enjoyed reading your letter Mr. Pausche and was surprised the newspaper printed it; congratulations Mr. Pausche. The newspaper has finally printed a letter aimed squarely at the extremist left-leaning environmentalist Jim Cooperman.

I hope the Observer continues to print more letters based on opinions from all sides of issues.

In my opinion this would be a good thing to create more debate on issues and opinions. The paper needs to welcome all comers as long as it’s done in good taste; the Observer will see to that I’m sure.

Barry AH Campbell

@SalmonArm

