Letter: Salmon Arm Chamber solidly non-partisan

Mayor Nancy Cooper gives an annual State of the City address at the Jan. 24 luncheon meeting of the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce. - Image credit: Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer.

On Jan. 24, the Salmon Arm Chamber hosted our third annual “Mayor’s Address and State of the City” luncheon and were very pleased to have this event reported by your newspaper.

In reading the Observer’s Jan. 31, article entitled, “Cooper to seek re-election,” we feel it necessary to reiterate the Chamber of Commerce is a non-partisan organization which creates opportunities for elected politicians to dialogue with our membership on a variety of business and community issues.

The Observer article, as written, could be interpreted as supportive by our organization of Mayor Nancy Cooper’s announcement to have her name stand once again in the upcoming municipal elections. We wish to clarify that the Chamber of Commerce prides itself on being a non-partisan organization and does not endorse individual candidates or political parties.

Fiona Harris, president

Chamber of Commerce