The Family Stone perform on the Roots and Blues main stage on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Letter: Salmon Arm hospitality much appreciated by repeat visitor to Roots & Blues

To all the residents of Salmon Arm:

Every year after the Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival I have good intentions of thanking you but seem to forget.

My family and I have attended the festival for many years. Our kids have grown up attending with us too.

We are very grateful to have family to stay with and enjoy the festival with as well.

The residents of Salmon Arm have always been welcoming and gracious. I appreciate everyone putting up with the invasion of your beautiful town during the festival.

A big thank you to all the residents who live near the grounds for their patience as well. Also a thank-you to all the businesses in town who deal with us festival attendees.

Please accept my very belated but sincere, big thank you to all in Salmon Arm for hosting this incredible music festival.

Debby Keryluke,

Vernon

