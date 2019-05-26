Letter: Sicamous Bike lanes going unused

On Sicamous streets where walk/bike lanes and/or sidewalks are provided, it appears to me that more strollers and cyclists use the motorized vehicle portions of such roads than before the smarter and safer alternatives were built for them. I’ve never seen our bylaw officer issue even one ticket for such dangerous and tax dollar wasting intentional stupidity occurring in plain sight

Oops…Perhaps I shouldn’t have shared my view here on such an all around ignorant situation being obvious; it may encourage our mayor and council to get a wooden wagon, put a donkey in it and force anyone who lives in Sicamous that owns a car or truck to use their hands and feet to push the ass around town on the walk/bike lanes or sidewalks as a solution to such a problem.

-Jerry Hobbs

