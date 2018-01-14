Letter: Summer Jobs program targets pro-life

The Canadian Summer Jobs program has served non-profit organizations well in the past without discrimination. However, a new edict has been issued by the federal Liberal government for eligibility to receive funding.

Pro-life and faith-based organizations are now required to respect “reproductive rights” (abortion) and gender identity expression. Organizations who uphold the biblical definition of marriage, or if they work to protect pre-born babies and their mothers from abortion, will automatically be disqualified from partaking in the Summer Jobs program.

The declaration erroneously identifies abortion as a human right. The Supreme Court of Canada never proclaimed abortion a human right. Rather it said that it was up to Parliament to decide at what stage the fetus should be legally protected.

Considering Prime Minister Trudeau’s obsession and uncontrolled spending of millions of dollars on abortion overseas, it’s no surprise that he acts with an iron fist towards sane-minded conservatives in Canadian citizens.

Hildegard Krieg