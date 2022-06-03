Summerland’s rainbow crosswalks attracted controversy when they were first installed. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland’s rainbow crosswalks attracted controversy when they were first installed. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

LETTER: Summerland crosswalk gesture brought reconciliation

Former student had been harrassed in high school

Dear Editor:

I taught in Summerland for 36 years and had more than 5,000 students. I estimate there were more than 200 LGBTQ+ kids.

When the crosswalk controversy started I received an email from an ex student who was harassed in school and vowed to never return to Summerland where the student grew up and was so hurt by these prejudices. They found some reconciliation and apology in this gesture.

READ ALSO: COLUMN: All people deserve to be treated with respect

READ ALSO: Summerland reconciliation mural vandalized

They returned to a grad reunion and were warmly received. Some closure I hope!

Bravo Summerland council.

Bravo for the mural on the Summerland Middle School and mural near the high school tennis courts.

Perhaps we could be know as the city of inclusion and have more crosswalks embracing inclusion.

Linda Beaven

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LettersPride

Previous story
COLUMN: All people deserve to be treated with respect
Next story
EDITORIAL: When political disagreement turns into hate

Just Posted

Liana and Randy Yates dance along to the music at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on Wednesday, July 31, 2020. (File photo)
Lively lineup in store for return of Salmon Arm’s Wednesday on the Wharf concert series

An evacuation alert was issued for residences in the Sicamous Mobile Home Park on Friday, June 3, 2022. (CSRD image)
Evacuation alert issued for Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

RCMP are searching for information from May 29/30 on a 2000 white two-door, one-ton, Chevrolet flat-deck pickup truck. (Contributed)
Man charged in homicide on Okanagan Indian Band

A high streamflow advisory was issued for the Salmon River by the B.C. River Forecast Centre on June 2. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
High streamflow advisory issued for Salmon River, thunderstorm expected for Shuswap