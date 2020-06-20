LETTER: Summerland solar project could benefit all

Dear Editor:

A few years ago, Summerland was entertaining the idea of bringing in some U.S. money to build a golf course/condo development out towards Faulder.

To accommodate this fiasco, Summerland stretched its boundaries westward to encompass all the land involved – the better to enrich our tax base, or so the idea went.

The economic downturn of 2008 happened at that time and the Americans left.

Here’s my point. Summerland has some land on what people call the “toe of Cartwright Mountain.” We taxpayers own this land.

Some people on council are suggesting that we should develop this property just because they don’t want to see it going to a solar farm which is something that could benefit all of Summerland taxpayers, not just the developers that will surely be involved.

Not only would this solar farm be beneficial in reducing all our individual electrical costs (not just 100 homes) in the short run, it could very well be a lifesaver to residents in the future.

Even if our electricity can be provided by Fortis and its dam system presently, it doesn’t hurt to have a backup plan, and for many parts of the world solar energy production is it.

Frank Martens

Summerland

