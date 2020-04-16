(Stock photo)

LETTER: Summerland solar project should be located elsewhere

Other locations in community would be better suited for project

Dear Editor:

Last Tuesday, municipal council discussed the proposed site for the Solar+ Storage Project.

This site is almost completely surrounded by our costly infrastructure. Servicing of this property has always been part of district plans.

The design of the more than $20 million sewer system included servicing to this property (the sewer specified area actually touches the proposed property, unlike what the reports state.)

With the more than $20 million water treatment plant, the design of the water system was re-configured to specifically provide proper water flow to this site.

The municipal servicing for this property was totally funded by the taxpayer. The property was zoned institutional because it was fully serviced.

There are many areas in Summerland where such infrastructure doesn’t exist. Put the project there.

Over the years, there have been many proposals for this property: a wine centre, University of British Columbia Okanagan, a potential prison and a clever site for affordable housing.

I am disappointed that council chose to deal with this item during the COVID-19 lockdown, without the public.

David Gregory

Summerland

Letter to the Editor

Most Read