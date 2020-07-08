LETTER: Summerland’s solar project should be scrapped

Flaws and objections have been raised

Dear Editor:

Regarding the proposal for a solar panel area now being considered by Summerland council, I feel there are too many valid objections, so it should be scrapped now.

Letters from David Gregory and Lorraine Bennest raise many serious flaws and objections.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Questions raised about Summerland solar project

READ ALSO: LETTER: Solar project discussion should have been public

Both David and Lorraine have served Summerland well in the past and have honest, well reasoned points against both the process to date and the project itself.

Coun. Richard Barkwill also raised serious objections about the finances of the project. As he says, federal money is not free. It should be used in the best way.

Conclusion: Scrap the proposal. Now.

Instead, council should encourage private homeowners to install solar panels on rooftops. This has proved successful in many countries — Japan, Germany and Britain for example.

The new, efficient and low cost panels would benefit the homeowner and reduce the municipality’s power purchase. A win-win.

And the public land in Prairie Valley would still be available.

Sheila White

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COLUMN: Some more appropriate names for Washington NFL team

Just Posted

Volunteers pull off late-night eagle rescue in Salmon Arm

Bird bound for a rehabilitation centre in Delta

Salmon Arm firefighters respond to nighttime garage blaze

Residential structure fire at Canoe property quickly extinguished

Shuswap River levels declining but remain ‘unseasonably high’

Users warned that some recreational activities common this time of year may not yet be safe

Column: Shuswap reimagined by its own Group of Seven

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Morning Start: There are over 200 dead bodies on Mount Everest

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Missing Lake Country man found safe

The 65-year-old, reported missing July 4, has been located safe and sound

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

LETTER: Summerland’s solar project should be scrapped

Flaws and objections have been raised

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

Sunflower Highway, art initiative to connect Fraser Valley, Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan

Sunflowers made out of reclaimed materials will be installed on public art trails

B.C. tent camps persist as hotels, housing bought for homeless

Current estimate 40 camps, homeless counts stalled by COVID-19

VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

The Alberta cubs’ mother was killed by hunters and would have otherwise been euthanized, zoo says

Kelowna’s Gotham Nightclub set to reopen Friday

Gotham will be the second club to reopen in Kelowna amid COVID-19

Most Read