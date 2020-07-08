LETTER: Summerland’s solar project should be scrapped

Dear Editor:

Regarding the proposal for a solar panel area now being considered by Summerland council, I feel there are too many valid objections, so it should be scrapped now.

Letters from David Gregory and Lorraine Bennest raise many serious flaws and objections.

Both David and Lorraine have served Summerland well in the past and have honest, well reasoned points against both the process to date and the project itself.

Coun. Richard Barkwill also raised serious objections about the finances of the project. As he says, federal money is not free. It should be used in the best way.

Conclusion: Scrap the proposal. Now.

Instead, council should encourage private homeowners to install solar panels on rooftops. This has proved successful in many countries — Japan, Germany and Britain for example.

The new, efficient and low cost panels would benefit the homeowner and reduce the municipality’s power purchase. A win-win.

And the public land in Prairie Valley would still be available.

Sheila White

Summerland

