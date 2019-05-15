LETTER: Summerland’s solar project will benefit the community

We feel good about diversifying energy supply and ancillary benefits

Dear Editor:

We attended the solar array open house last week with some trepidation as our home and property is directly affected by the site location.

That said, we were very impressed with the presentation, clearly very well researched and presented.

We left feeling good about the forward thinking position of council and the diligence of staff in this matter.

READ ALSO: Summerland solar power project will provide electricity

READ ALSO: Storage project, not solar power, will benefit Summerland

The technical data is there for all to see.

We feel good about diversifying energy supply and ancillary benefits such as peak shaving and having an alternate power supply separate from hydro electric grid lines.

Forward thinking green energy as well as adding resilience to our community. Who can argue against that?

While we went in with some concerns as it relates to our own personal circumstances, we left appreciating the greater good and holding the urge to NIMBY in check.

Kudos to all for a high quality presentation on a positive step forward for our community.

Daniel Dinsmore

Summerland

