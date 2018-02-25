Comox Valley residents gathered at the plaza on Cliffe Avenue and Fifth Street Saturday, standing in solidarity for Colten Boushie. Marches and rallies were held across the country to show disapproval of the jury’s decision to acquit Gerald Stanley, 56, of second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie. The 22-year-old Red Pheasant Cree Nation member was killed when he was shot in the back of his head after an altercation between Stanley, Boushie and four other Red Pheasant Cree Nation members on Stanley’s property, on Aug. 9, 2016.

Letter: System failure seems obvious

Reflecting on the not-guilty verdict regarding Gerald Stanley, I do not know the heart of this man, but since he clearly shot Colton Boushie, whether deliberately or accidently – why was he not at least charged with manslaughter?

More and more I waken to the deep colonial injustice that has shaped so many parts of the world, leaving devastation in its wake.

As Canadians who live in the aftermath of this systemic injustice we must do better, we must play a leadership role in making our own justice system fair for everyone.

As the aunt of eight wonderful nieces and nephews, five of whom have First Nations and European ancestry, I want to live in a country that I can be proud of for how it respects the rights of Indigenous people, not ashamed for how it has failed them, yet again.

Rev. Juanita Austin

