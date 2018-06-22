Letter: Take a stand to end tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is the world’s leading treatable infectious killer, with more than 14 million sufferers, one-third of whom aren’t even diagnosed. At current treatment rates the global TB epidemic will continue for another 150 years, with an estimated 28 million deaths and a cost of $1 trillion in the next decade alone.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. The upcoming United Nations high-level meeting on TB is a chance to show the same success with TB as it did with HIV/AIDS.

There is so much wrong in today’s world, so much we seem powerless to change. But we eliminated smallpox because it was the right thing to do, we halved the deaths by HIV/AIDS in under six years, and we can eliminate TB as well.

The Trudeau Liberals must make a forceful push at the UN high-level meeting to ensure that finally, at last, the world ends the TB scourge.

Jeanette Aubin

Previous story
Stories of those touched by the lure of Shuswap gold

Just Posted

Expanded opportunities at recycling depots

New items not included in curbside pick-up programs to be accepted

Update: Shuswap wildfires now under control or contained

Three fires reported overnight in Silver Creek, Logan Creek and Mt. Ida

Coldstream standoff suspect enters five guilty pleas

Accused man pleads guilty to five more counts from February standoff with police.

Salmon Arm Rotary Club contributes to new Blackburn Park picnic shelter

Construction is expected to start soon on structure replacing one removed in 2015

Big summer plans for Big White

A new season has dawned at Big White

Indigenous celebration in Shuswap draws crowd

Beautiful day at Pierre’s Point to join national day to recognize Indigenous peoples

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna suspended for 75 games

23-year-old pitcher faces assault charge

Letter: Salmon Arm gas prices way out of line

Having recently suffered an eye injury requiring a trip to Vancouver, I… Continue reading

Letter: Trump makes Trudeau look weak

I am in alliance with J. Muir on the topic of the… Continue reading

Letter: Biblical passage doesn’t defend Trump

Incredible! J. Muir’s defence of Donald Trump’s tyrannical presidency based on an… Continue reading

Letter: Take a stand to end tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is the world’s leading treatable infectious killer, with more than 14… Continue reading

Column: The mysteries of the beautiful Shuswap

As a kid growing up on a small farm just north of… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Fishing Derby draws many enthusiastic young anglers

Column: The Great Outdoors by James Murray

Business Spotlight: Salmon Arm barber shop celebrates 25 years

This week Martina’s Classic Barber Shoppe is celebrating 25 years of business… Continue reading

Most Read